BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MYD opened at $11.02 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 212,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 100,602 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

