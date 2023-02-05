BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE:MYD opened at $11.02 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.
