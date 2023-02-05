BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MIY opened at $11.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,589 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

