BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
NYSE MIY opened at $11.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
