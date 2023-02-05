BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 1st

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $13.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares during the period. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

