BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MQT opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 187,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 23,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

