BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) by 2,448.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.11% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 41.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

BPT stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.80% and a return on equity of 1,267.81%.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

