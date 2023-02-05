Brokerages Set Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Price Target at $1.61

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.61.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CZOO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cazoo Group from $1.00 to $0.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cazoo Group from $0.90 to $0.39 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of Cazoo Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cazoo Group by 325.9% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 119,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 91,808 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Cazoo Group by 625.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 62,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Price Performance

About Cazoo Group

CZOO opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. Cazoo Group has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

