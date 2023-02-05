Brokerages Set Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT at $161.21

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Seagen to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Seagen to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

SGEN opened at $138.00 on Friday. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.29.

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $75,550.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $75,550.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,125,120.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,386,920 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Seagen by 1,484.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

