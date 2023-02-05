BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.14

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $2.10. BTCS shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 179,928 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BTCS from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

BTCS Trading Up 16.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.

Shares of BTCS are set to split on Friday, March 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 24th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 24th.

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 61.84% and a negative net margin of 811.42%. Research analysts anticipate that BTCS Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BTCS by 39,627.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in BTCS by 103.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BTCS during the first quarter valued at $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BTCS during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BTCS by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. 4.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

