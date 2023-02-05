Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:CHY opened at $12.68 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 325.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $534,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

