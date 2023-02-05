Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,624.08

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,624.08 ($44.76) and traded as high as GBX 3,715 ($45.88). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,700 ($45.70), with a volume of 16,562 shares trading hands.

Caledonia Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,624.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,582.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.52.

Caledonia Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a GBX 18.20 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.50%.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

