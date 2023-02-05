Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,185.38 ($64.04) and traded as low as GBX 4,760 ($58.79). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 4,810 ($59.40), with a volume of 470 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The company has a market cap of £132.85 million and a P/E ratio of 5,795.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,711.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,168.85.

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, and food services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, apple, pear, plum, cherry, apricot, grapes, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

