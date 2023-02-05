CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

CapStar Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CapStar Financial has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CapStar Financial to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial Price Performance

Shares of CapStar Financial stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CapStar Financial has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $390.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in CapStar Financial during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CapStar Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About CapStar Financial

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.