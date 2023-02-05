CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.
CapStar Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CapStar Financial has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CapStar Financial to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.
Shares of CapStar Financial stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CapStar Financial has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $390.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.86.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CSTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.
