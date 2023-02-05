Carson Advisory Inc. Buys 1,268 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.7% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,365 shares of company stock valued at $34,927,325. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $430.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

