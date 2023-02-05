CF Bankshares (CFBK) to Release Earnings on Monday

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, February 6th.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, analysts expect CF Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CF Bankshares stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.63. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 33,015 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 92.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 83,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

