CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $22,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CF Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

CF opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

