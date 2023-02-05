Chain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.70 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Chain has a total market cap of $240.02 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chain has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chain Profile

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. The official website for Chain is onyx.org.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

