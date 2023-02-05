ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.58.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $158,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,138,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 154,924 shares of company stock worth $4,661,661 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 27.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

