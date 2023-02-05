Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,300.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,817.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE CMG opened at $1,692.97 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,509.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,539.32.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

