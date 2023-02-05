Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10,470.52

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10,470.52 and traded as high as $11,100.00. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $11,100.00, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LDSVF. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10,470.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10,349.09.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

Featured Stories

