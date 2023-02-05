Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Chubb by 76.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 36.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $209.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.97. Chubb has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

