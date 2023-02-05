Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.97-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.64 billion-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.60 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Church & Dwight from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.07.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 3.9 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average is $80.56. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

