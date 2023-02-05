CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.54 and traded as low as C$0.49. CIBT Education Group shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 46,500 shares changing hands.

CIBT Education Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.55 million and a P/E ratio of -11.14.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.56 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training.

