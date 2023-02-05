Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $24.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.80. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $187 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.20 billion. Cigna also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.60- EPS.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $292.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna has a 52 week low of $213.16 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.07.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cigna from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cigna from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $329.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Cigna by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

