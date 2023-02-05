Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cirrus Logic updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of CRUS opened at $102.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.27. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $104.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Further Reading

