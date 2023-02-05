Citigroup Boosts Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $156.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $135.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Atkore Price Performance

NYSE:ATKR opened at $144.47 on Thursday. Atkore has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $153.55. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Atkore will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,499. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 3,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

