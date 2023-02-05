Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $488.81

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 488.81 ($6.04) and traded as high as GBX 536 ($6.62). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 529 ($6.53), with a volume of 11,953 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Cohort in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
Cohort Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a market cap of £218.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,404.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 485.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 488.78.
About Cohort
Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.
