Coin98 (C98) Trading 12.3% Higher This Week

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $59.46 million and $21.61 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001172 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

