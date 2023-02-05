Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.55 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 2.7 %

COLM stock opened at $93.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.81.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

