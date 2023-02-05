Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.55 EPS.
Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 2.7 %
COLM stock opened at $93.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.81.
Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.19%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.
About Columbia Sportswear
Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.
