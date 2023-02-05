Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4,778.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 27.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 25,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total transaction of $3,070,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,417,335. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIX opened at $122.33 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $128.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

