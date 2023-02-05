Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 1,003 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 215.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $189.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $601.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.66 and a 200-day moving average of $217.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock worth $2,478,227,487. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

