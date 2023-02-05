Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.74. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 22,629 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $139.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.61 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 295,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.