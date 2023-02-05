Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COUP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 143.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 46.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 37.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after buying an additional 106,594 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 31.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $227,203.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,230.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,031 shares in the company, valued at $552,566.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $227,203.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at $493,230.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,678. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Price Performance

NASDAQ COUP opened at $79.91 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.07). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $53.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

