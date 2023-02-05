Cronos Price Reaches $0.0835 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0835 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.11 billion and approximately $29.77 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00089589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00062362 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025131 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000264 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

