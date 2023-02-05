Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as low as C$0.17. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 5,501 shares changing hands.

Crown Point Energy Trading Up 12.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.03 million during the quarter.

About Crown Point Energy

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 101,208 acres located in the northern portion of the Neuquén Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

