CURO Group (CURO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, February 6th.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $214.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.83 million. CURO Group had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. On average, analysts expect CURO Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CURO Group Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE:CURO opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.59. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at CURO Group

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CURO Group from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered CURO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO Douglas D. Clark bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,977.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CURO Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 129,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 36,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 46,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Featured Articles

