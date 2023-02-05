CURO Group (CURO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, February 6th.
CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $214.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.83 million. CURO Group had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. On average, analysts expect CURO Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CURO Group Stock Up 5.2 %
NYSE:CURO opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.59. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86.
In other news, CEO Douglas D. Clark bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,977.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CURO Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 129,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 36,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 46,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.
CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.
