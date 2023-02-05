D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,917 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in APA were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 45.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 1,155.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 129,299 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of APA by 27.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 46.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 203,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 64,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Shares of APA opened at $42.04 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. APA’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

