D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,008,000 after buying an additional 362,357 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.18.

Insider Activity

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $75.88 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average is $73.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

