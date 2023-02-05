D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC opened at $142.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.30 and a 52 week high of $162.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.53.

Further Reading

