D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 10,400 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Stem were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 47.19%. Analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $168,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 119,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,607.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,151.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $168,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 119,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,607.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,437. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on STEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Stem Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

