D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,838 Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 148.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 44,727 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VCV opened at $10.29 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0364 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

