D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 5,342 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFD opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.