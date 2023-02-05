D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 22,806 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HR shares. Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $32.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

