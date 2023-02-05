D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 140.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BC. B. Riley increased their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Shares of BC opened at $92.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $74.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $98.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

