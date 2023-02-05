D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,107,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 883,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,138,000 after buying an additional 75,391 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,775,000 after buying an additional 27,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $851.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $783.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $734.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $697.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $789.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,438. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

