D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $392,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,534 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 597,603 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,045,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 488,527 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 457,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

