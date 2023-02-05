D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $429,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,143 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

