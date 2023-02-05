D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boise Cascade Stock Performance
NYSE:BCC opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.54. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $85.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Boise Cascade
Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.