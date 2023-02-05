D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE:BCC opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.54. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $85.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Boise Cascade

BCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.