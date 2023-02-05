D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $398,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CF Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.25. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

