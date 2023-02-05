D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 200 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Spire were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 15.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Spire by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Spire by 13.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Spire Stock Up 1.5 %

SR stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. Spire had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Stories

