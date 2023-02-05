D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 5,875 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 143,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUV opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

